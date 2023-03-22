Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

24-year-old man dies after rollover crash on Interstate 15

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 8:42 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 11:42:42-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old man died Wednesday after the vehicle he was riding in went off the road and overturned, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, a 48-year-old man driving a grey GMC Sierra pickup southbound on Interstate 15, north of Gopher Canyon Road, veered from the southbound lanes of traffic and went off the road, causing the truck to overturn, according to the CHP.

The passenger, a 24-year-old from Moreno Valley, died at the scene of the crash, according to officials. The driver of the GMC did not report any injuries, the CHP said.

It was unclear why the driver veered off the road, and while it does not appear alcohol and or drugs were a factor in the crash, an investigation is ongoing, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!

Watch ABC 10News Weeknights!