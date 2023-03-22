24-year-old man dies after rollover crash on Interstate 15

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old man died Wednesday after the vehicle he was riding in went off the road and overturned, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, a 48-year-old man driving a grey GMC Sierra pickup southbound on Interstate 15, north of Gopher Canyon Road, veered from the southbound lanes of traffic and went off the road, causing the truck to overturn, according to the CHP.

The passenger, a 24-year-old from Moreno Valley, died at the scene of the crash, according to officials. The driver of the GMC did not report any injuries, the CHP said.

It was unclear why the driver veered off the road, and while it does not appear alcohol and or drugs were a factor in the crash, an investigation is ongoing, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.