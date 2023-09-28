2 young women playing big roles on Coronado High School football team

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) – It's a bye week for the Coronado High School Islanders football team, but as they practice and prepare for next week’s opponent, it’s hard not to cheer about what happened on the field last week.

“We had an opportunity because we had a little bit of a lead to put two young women in who have worked really hard,” said Coronado High’s head football coach Kurt Hines.

Those women being kicker Lindsey Balsley and running back and linebacker Emilia Alpert.

They didn’t just get into the game, they put points on the board with an extra point by Balsley.

“It was super fun to see everyone just jumping around. I was jumping around. I was so happy. It was like a huge sigh of relief knowing that I can do it but I can actually put it away in a game,” Balsley said.

And a rushing touchdown by Alpert.

“I was super excited. I had the most amazing line who blocked the heck out of me, they were amazing. Trey Arnold was at quarterback. I was pretty nervous going into it and I was talking to him and I’m like, ‘Dude, just shove me across the line if you need to. We’re getting this touchdown,’” Alpert said.

It was a moment their coach told ABC 10News was certainly recognized by their teammates.

“One of the greatest is hearing it on film, and obviously being there, but seeing their teammates celebrate them. They understand how hard they work so when they rally behind them, it’s huge,” Hines said.

It’s also huge what their success last week can mean to get more women to put on a helmet and shoulder pads.

“I’m glad we’re making it normal and it’s turning into something that’s not such a crazy idea or something that you see in the newspaper,” Alpert said. “It’s just turning into an everyday thing. And more and more girls across the country are starting to play and understand that if they want to do it, they can do it.”

“It’s super exciting to see the progress we’re making and seeing that girls can do a lot of the same stuff that guys can do. And we can put points on the board the same that a guy can,” Balsley said.