2-vehicle crash sends car into Clairemont home; 6 people hospitalized

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Six people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on a Clairemont street — a collision that sent one of the cars into a home.

The incident was reported just after 11 a.m. in the 4600 block of Chateau Drive, near Genesee Avenue, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

KGTV

SDFD officials believe a red Tesla sedan and gray Mercedes-Benz vehicle were involved in a crash on Chateau Drive, and the collision caused the Tesla to careen into the home. The Tesla's occupants were four adults and a child, and one adult was in the Mercedes.

According to SDFD officials, the six people were all taken to the hospital. Two of the people transported had injuries described as major, while the other four people sustained minor injuries. No additional information on the injured parties was immediately released.

There is no word if anyone from inside the house was hurt.