2 suspects jailed in fatal 2024 Lemon Grove shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two suspects were jailed this week in connection with a shooting that left a young man dead last summer in a neighborhood near Mount Miguel High School, authorities reported Wednesday.

Members of a fugitive task force arrested Reality Born Grayson, 44, and Richard Charles Lee, 47, on Tuesday for allegedly taking part in the slaying of 23-year-old Darron Singleton Jr. on Sept. 18, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responding to reports of gunfire at about 11 p.m. that day found Singleton lying in the roadway in the 2200 block of Dain Court in Lemon Grove, suffering from gunshot wounds to his torso, sheriff's Lt. Michael Krugh said.

Singleton, who lived in Lemon Grove, died at the scene.

Grayson, a resident of Temecula, and Lee, of San Diego, have been booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and conspiracy. Both men were being held without bail pending arraignment.

Authorities have revealed no suspected motive for the shooting and did not immediately disclose what led investigators to identify Grayson and Lee as suspects.

