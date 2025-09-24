2 students arrested, accused of bringing BB gun to Spring Valley middle school

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two students at a Spring Valley middle school were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of bringing a BB pistol onto the campus.

The presence of the pellet gun on the grounds of STEAM Academy, a 4th-8th grade campus on Leland Street, was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Teachers secured all pupils in their classrooms pending resolution of the situation, Sgt. Matthew Moser said.

"While this was happening, sheriff's deputies contacted several students who had been observed with the (suspected) firearm," Moser said. "A search of the students and their backpacks revealed a black metal BB gun in a backpack belonging to one of them."

Two of the pupils were arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon on school grounds. Normal operations resumed at the campus shortly thereafter, Moser said.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.