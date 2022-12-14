2 stolen dogs found, back at Spring Valley home

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – Cell phone video shows an overwhelmed and overjoyed Braden Frederick and a woman named Paula just moments after finding his beloved dogs, Winston and Xena.

“It’s a dream come true, in some ways,” Frederick said.

As ABC 10News reported, Frederick’s car was stolen with the pups inside last week.

It’s been six days of searching and getting tips about where this French bulldog and Boston terrier were last seen.

“Me and Paula, which Paula, by the way, I met Saturday, don’t even know her that well, met her Saturday … something clicked with us, and she said, 'Hey, I’ll help you Monday.' She drove me around handing out flyers," Frederick said.

On Monday afternoon, near downtown San Diego’s Waterfront Park, the search ended.

“Some energy was around that day,” Frederick said.

He said that Paula dropped him off at the park, went to drop off her own dogs at her home, and then come back. She did just that, and then two minutes later, after she turned the corner, Frederick’s cell phone rang.

“She like, ‘Your dogs!’ I said, ‘What?’ She said, ‘I see your dogs!’ And then I had a handful of flyers, and I just threw them. I was like screw the flyers; we’re getting my dogs today!” Frederick said.

Frederick then ran through the park. He said Paula approached a man who had his dogs and started to distract him.

“My friend Paula tricks the guy. Because she was saying, ‘You see that sign, what does that say, 16th and something?’ And he’s like, ‘16th and something.’ She says, ‘No, no it says 15th and something. Look,’ turns around and the dogs are right here,” Frederick said.

“And then she said, ‘Let me hold your dogs,’ and he hands her the dogs. In the blink of an eye, had to react, she just started running to the fire station and screaming help, help!” Frederick said.

Frederick said the man didn’t chase after them.

“We’re just like, ‘Ah, my God! Like ah, my dogs are here, dude! Oh my god!’ Paula and I were like, ‘We got to get out of here,’” Frederick said.

The eventfulness didn’t stop there.

“Like 30 minutes later, I get a call from the sergeant saying, ‘Hey, Mr. Frederick, we got your car.’ I said, ‘What?’ And he said, ‘Oh and we arrested the guy.’ I said, ‘What!?’”

San Diego Police told ABC 10News that Frederick’s car was found and the suspected thief was arrested on Monday near the Little Italy area.

Frederick said Jane, another follower in his search for Winston and Xena, spotted the suspect, followed him and called police.

The pups are back at Frederick’s home in Spring Vvalley, eager to play and be back with their dad.

While there’s so many thank yous to go around, he’s incredibly grateful for Jane and Paula.

“The ladies took action and they’re the heroes. Everyone, whoever shared or posted on social media, who was a witness to seeing where my dogs were, I really can’t thank them enough,” Frederick said.

This moment is something Frederick hoped and willed to happen.

“Some people don’t get to see their dogs again. I was very thankful and lucky for that,” Frederick said.

Frederick said the dogs are doing fine after this whole ordeal. He told ABC 10News they’re now starting to pull really hard on the leash now and he’ll have train that out of them again.