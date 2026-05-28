2 people sought after Mid-City police pursuit

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people remain at large after leading police on a pursuit Thursday that ended near San Diego's Mid-City neighborhood.

Officers attempted to stop a white Nissan SUV shortly after midnight for an alleged equipment violation. The driver then fled, driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of state Route 94, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said officers called off the pursuit because of the danger to the public.

The vehicle was later found facing the wrong direction on an on-ramp near Massachusetts Avenue and state Route 94. Two people inside the SUV fled on foot and remain wanted on felony evading charges, the department stated.

Police launched a search using K-9 units and a department helicopter but could not find the suspects.

Detectives with the department's Mid-City Division are investigating the case. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the SUV was impounded as evidence.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available.

Authorities urged anyone with further information to call police or Crime Stoppers at 619-235-8477.

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