2 social media figures arrested in San Diego street racing crackdown

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men with large social media followings were arrested on felony charges, and dozens of citations were issued over the weekend as part of a joint operation by the San Diego Police Department and California Highway Patrol targeting illegal street racing and sideshows, authorities said Wednesday.

The crackdown began around 12:15 a.m. Saturday when investigators identified a social media group coordinating a series of street takeovers, according to the SDPD.

Over several hours, participants traveled to multiple intersections across the city, including Scripps Ranch Court and Scripps Ranch Boulevard, Clairemont Mesa and Antigua boulevards, Otay Mesa Road and Ocean View Hills Parkway, and Tonawanda and Reo drives.

During the operation, officers arrested Joshua David Ruiz, 18, after allegedly observing him driving a rented U-Haul pickup truck and participating in a sideshow at the Scripps Ranch intersection. Investigators estimate the activity caused approximately $5,153 in roadway damage.

Ruiz was already known to authorities for social media posts depicting dangerous driving on local freeways. According to police, this included "white lining," a maneuver where a driver weaves through narrow gaps between vehicles traveling in adjacent lanes at high speeds. Ruiz was booked into San Diego County Central Jail on charges of felony vandalism, exhibition of speed and reckless driving.

Police also observed Jesus Arias-Ruiz Jr., 27, driving a blue BMW M4 in the same Scripps Ranch sideshow. Investigators allege Arias-Ruiz has a history of promoting illicit vehicle gatherings and say his actions Saturday also contributed to the $5,153 in roadway damage.

When officers attempted to stop Arias-Ruiz, he fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph and turned off his vehicle's headlights on Interstate 15 and local surface streets, police said. Ground units terminated the pursuit for public safety reasons, but an SDPD helicopter continued to track the vehicle.

On Monday, the SDPD's Traffic Special Investigations Unit, assisted by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, located and arrested Arias-Ruiz. He was booked into the central jail on suspicion of felony evading, felony vandalism, parole violation, exhibition of speed and reckless driving.

In addition to the two primary arrests, officers reported two DUI arrests, four misdemeanor citations, five hazardous-moving violations, seven equipment violations, four additional crime cases and two vehicle impounds.

Authorities said investigations stemming from the operation were ongoing.

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