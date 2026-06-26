2 SDPD sergeants injured after suspected DUI driver crashes through barricade

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two San Diego police sergeants suffered minor injuries after a suspected drunken driver crashed through a police barricade into an active investigation scene in Colina del Sol, authorities said.

Officers from the San Diego Police Department's Mid-City Division were investigating a serious injury collision at the intersection of 50th Street and El Cajon Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police had blocked both directions of El Cajon using marked cruisers with activated emergency lights, according to the SDPD.

A 46-year-old man driving a Kia Soul eastbound on El Cajon approached the 50th Street intersection and made no attempt to slow down or stop for the road closure, police said.

The vehicle struck two marked police cruisers and continued into the initial crash scene, hitting the two SDPD sergeants. Both officers sustained minor injuries. The driver, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.

The officers' names were not immediately released.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the collision call the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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