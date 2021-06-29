2 San Diego cyclists killed in separate accidents

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego's cycling community is mourning the loss of two cyclists killed in separate crashes within 24 hours of each other last week.

The first crash happened last Tuesday, June 22, in Solana Beach. According to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, a driver rear-ended the cyclist on Highway 101, near the Revolution Bike Shop.

The driver that hit the cyclist is suspected of driving under the influence. He fled the scene and later turned himself in. The cyclist has not been identified.

The following day, June 23, another cyclist was hit and killed in La Jolla. According to San Diego Police, the accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. The female cyclist and a car were both heading south on North Torrey Pines Road when the two collided. It is still unclear what lead up to the accident.

The Salk Institute identified the cyclists in the La Jolla crash as one of their scientists, Swati Tyagi. The institute's vice president said she was "a rising star with immense intelligence, noble modesty, and boundless generosity."

Tyagi leaves behind her husband and 11-month-old son.

Both crashes are still under investigation.