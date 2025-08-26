2 people riding e-bike injured in collision with vehicle in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) – Two people riding an e-bike were hospitalized Monday following a collision with a vehicle at a San Marcos intersection.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of S. Santa Fe Avenue and Bosstick Boulevard.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately released, but sheriff’s officials confirmed the juvenile and adult riding on the e-bike were hurt and taken to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

“All other parties involved remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation,” sheriff’s officials said.

Officials indicated alcohol and drugs were not suspected to be factors in the crash.