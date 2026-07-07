2 people found dead in Ramona home; 33-year-old man arrested

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was arrested Monday night in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in a Ramona home, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to a home in the 600 block of 11th Street just before 8:45 p.m. over a reported shooting.

Deputies arrived at the scene to find 33-year-old Ryan Proffitt, of Escondido, at the steps of the home. Profitt was detained without incident.

Deputies entered the home and found a woman and a man both “suffering from significant traumatic injuries,” sheriff’s officials said.

The victims, who were not identified, were pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

Proffitt was arrested on two counts of suspicion of murder and booked into San Diego Central Jail, according to sheriff’s officials.

The sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances that led to the deaths.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-868-3200.

Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.