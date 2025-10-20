2 people found dead in East County motorhome fire

LIVE OAK SPRINGS (CNS) - Two people were found dead Monday inside of a recreational vehicle that caught fire near the unincorporated community of Live Oak Springs in southeastern San Diego County.

Crews responded around 4:35 a.m. Monday to a residential fire at Angel Drive, where two bodies were found inside of the motor home, according to Cal Fire.

Fire officials said the blaze was knocked down in under 30 minutes, with significant damage to the vehicle.

The victims have not yet been identified, and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

