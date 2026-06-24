2 people arrested in connection with utility theft at El Cajon home

EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) - A man and a woman suspected of illegally entering an East County property and using its utility services were taken into custody Tuesday, authorities said.

Deputies assigned to the Alpine Sheriff's Station responded on June 3 to the 5600 block of Dehesa Road to reports of a burglary that was in progress, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a long-term Airbnb renter had vacated the home, where three individuals had entered the residence and were later detained by deputies and interviewed.

Sheriff's officials said the three had admitted to squatting at the home, and claimed they had established residency.

The three were released due to information obtained at the time they were detained.

Further investigation led deputies to determine that the three had not established residency and were allegedly stealing its utility services.

The two suspects, identified as 45-year-old Kevin Barlow and 45-year-old Amanda Hopkins, were taken into custody on Tuesday following the execution of a search warrant.

Both suspects were charged with suspicion of burglary related to utility theft.

Sheriff's officials said evidence of utility theft, along with documents relating to the two's fraudulent occupation of other properties, personal electronic devices, and narcotics, was seized at the home, adding that the property had been released to the legal owners and an investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.