2 pedestrians killed in separate crashes on San Diego freeways

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two men in San Diego were struck and killed by cars in separate crashes on freeways in Carmel Valley and Mission Valley early Thursday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, both fatal wrecks happened within five hours of each other.

The first crash happened overnight on Interstate 5 at state Route 56 around 12:15 a.m. The second crash happened on I-8 at I-5 shortly after 5 a.m.

The victims, whose names have not been released to the public, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP Public Affairs Officer Sal Castro says neither driver was believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crashes.

