2-month-old baby left in parked SUV for hours in Santee ID'ed

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego County Medical Examiner's office on Monday identified the baby girl who diedafter being locked inside a parked SUV last week.

A press release from the San Diego Sheriff's Department said the family of two-month-old Diana Sofia Aleman Roman arrived home around 3 p.m. on June 12. Shortly after midnight on June 13, a family member contacted 9-1-1 after finding Roman unconscious and still inside the SUV.

The baby died despite the life-saving measures from deputies and paramedics and being transported to a hospital, according to the Sheriff's Department, and the Medical Examiner's office is still determining Roman's cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on this ongoing investigation is advised to contact the Sheriff's Child Abuse Unit at (858) 285-6222. After hours, call the Sheriff's Department non-emergency line at (858) 868-3200.

