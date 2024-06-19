Sheriff's Department investigating death of baby left in SUV for hours in Santee

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) – The death of a 2-month-old baby who had been locked inside a parked SUV in Santee is under investigation by the San Diego County sheriff’s Child Abuse Unit.

In a news release issued Wednesday, sheriff’s department officials confirmed the incident occurred on June 13 in the 10000 block of Settle Road. Officials stated, “A family member called 9-1-1 after finding the baby girl unresponsive inside an SUV that had been parked outside the house for several hours.”

Deputies and Santee Fire paramedics provided life-saving measures at the scene and then took the infant to Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

However, the baby girl died after arrival, officials said.

Sheriff’s officials are asking that anyone with information on the incident contact the Child Abuse Unit at 858-285-6222 or 858-868-3200 (the department’s after hours non-emergency line).