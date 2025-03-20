2 early-morning earthquakes strike near Borrego Springs

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) - A pair of earthquakes were reported Thursday near Borrego Springs in San Diego's East County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.1 earthquake centered 7.2 miles northeast of Borrego Springs was reported at 5:06 a.m. Thursday. It followed a magnitude 3.9 earthquake reported at 1:39 a.m.

The first earthquake was centered 25 miles south of La Quinta and 26.6 miles southwest of Coachella. It was about 6 miles deep and centered 28.9 miles south of Indio.

The second earthquake was centered 24.8 miles south of La Quinta and 26.3 miles southwest of Coachella. It was about 6 miles deep.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.