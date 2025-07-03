2 drivers linked to fatal Clairemont Mesa hit-and-run surrender to San Diego Police

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two drivers sought in connection with a fatal hit-and-run collision in the Clairemont Mesa East area about three months ago turned themselves over to San Diego authorities this week, it was announced Thursday.

On March 29 at 1:20 a.m., a 31-year-old man riding an electric bicycle westbound was severely injured, when he was struck by two vehicles while attempting to make a left turn after maneuvering out of the bicycle lane on 6900 Balboa Avenue, near the intersection of Hathaway Street, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said both vehicles fled the scene, leaving the bicyclist injured in the roadway. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries. His name was not released.

Kamille Agustin, 27, who was behind the wheel of a white 2021 Dodge Charger, and Anthony Phan, 23, who was driving a gray Mercedes E-53, turned themselves over to SDPD Traffic Investigations Wednesday.

Agustin and Phan, both San Diego residents, were booked into County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, police said.

The investigation was ongoing.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the collision to call the SDPD at 858-495-7823 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

