2 children taken to hospital after falling out of 2nd-story apartment window

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two children were taken to the hospital after they fell out of a window from a second-story apartment in Logan Heights, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SDPD's Watch Commander says officers responded to an apartment building near the intersection of Ocean View Boulevard and South Bancroft Street. Both kids were conscious and breathing when police arrived on the scene, SDPD says.

At this point, police have not provided information on the severity of the injuries nor how old the children are.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists works to gather the latest information.