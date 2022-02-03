2-cent hike in San Diego County gas prices raises concerns

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Fill up your tank at gas stations in San Diego County and you’ll see a common trend.

"I've been noticing that the prices are higher,” said Manny Solis, who was filling up his car in San Ysidro.

"It's pretty crazy. It's $5, $4.89 and $5.29,” Troy Vanmouwerik said.

"I drive a lot for work. So, I'm a painter. So, I have to drive everywhere and it's hard to fill up all of the time,” said Oscar Alonso, who was getting gas in San Ysidro. “Sometimes I just put 40 bucks, 30 bucks. I just can't afford it. I have two kids."

AAA's data shows that San Diego County prices on average for a gallon of regular gas are $4.64 as of Wednesday. That’s nearly a two-cent increase from Tuesday and a near three-cent increase from last week.

Those higher prices can be caused by things out of drivers' control.

"There could be just as much to do with our local issue here which is we are starting to produce that more expensive summer blend of gasoline," said AAA of Southern California spokesperson Marie Montgomery. “In addition, we do have a lot of upward pressure on the oil prices internationally because of all of the situations that are out there with Ukraine and other tensions out there."

Montgomery told ABC 10News the cycle of how gas prices will continue to increase and when they’ll drop is hard to say at this point.

But people should maintain their vehicles, their tires and research to find the cheapest gas they can.

In the meantime, people are ready to stop seeing gas go up and come back down.

"Definitely am hoping something can get figured out. Especially for me, just have a seven-month-old daughter now. So, I do think about the future a lot more," Solis said.

"It's a cost of living. It kind of sucks. You know, you need cold brew, and you need gas. That's about it,” Vanmouwerik said.