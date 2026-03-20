2 brothers suspected in Lemon Grove trolley station robbery arrested

LA MESA, Calif. (CNS) - Two brothers and a juvenile suspected of committing a robbery at a Lemon Grove trolley station were arrested Thursday.

Detectives served a search warrant on the 5500 block of Morro Way in La Mesa and arrested 24-year-old Sedrick Lipscomb and the juvenile in connection with the robbery at the Massachusetts Avenue Transit Center in Lemon Grove, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The third suspect, 27-year-old Demetrius Lipscomb, was "already in sheriff's custody on an unrelated criminal case," authorities said.

The victim met with all three suspects at the trolley station on Oct. 12, 2025, according to the sheriff's office.

During their meeting, the three suspects "brandished knives towards the victim and demanded he hand over his backpack, an iPhone and his wallet," authorities said. "Detectives worked closely with the Metropolitan Transit System and were able to obtain video footage of the incident and were able to identify the three suspects."

Members of the Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail served the warrant at Sedrick Lipscomb's home.

During the search, detectives "recovered a handgun, (which) was stored with a loaded magazine in an area that would have been accessible to the children in the home," authorities said.

Sedrick Lipscomb was arrested on suspicion of robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and child endangerment, according to the sheriff's office.

Demetrius Lipscomb was arrested on suspicion of robbery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, authorities said.

The underage suspect was "taken into custody for robbery and was placed into Juvenile Hall," according to the sheriff's office.

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