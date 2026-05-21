2 brothers accused of attempted burglary arrested after standoff in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (CNS) - Two 76-year old men are in law enforcement custody after they were arrested during a standoff with deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Brothers Matthew and Andrew Sanchez were arrested by deputies from the Imperial Beach Substation after residents called the substation to report a residential burglary in the 1200 block of Granger Avenue. The two residents reported that upon returning home, they discovered the locks on their door had been changed, deputies said. As one resident looked through a window, they saw the barrel of a black handgun pointed at them. The residents immediately retreated to safety and called the sheriff's office.

Deputies arrived, secured the area and established a perimeter. The residents told the deputies there were two suspects inside the home but they could not identify them.

After repeated announcements for the suspects to leave the residence, Matthew Sanchez, who claimed to be the landlord and said he was attempting to evict the residents, walked out of the home. Andrew Sanchez remained inside and refused to leave, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies called in helicopter support from Aerial Support to Regional Enforcement Agencies, the Crisis Negotiations Team, and the Special Enforcement Detail, as they thought the suspect was still armed.

After several hours of negotiations, Andrew Sanchez peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody without incident. He was found in possession of ammunition. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the residence, and a subsequent search revealed a black handgun hidden inside.

Andrew Sanchez was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Matthew Sanchez was arrested for conspiracy to commit a crime. Both were later booked into jail.

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