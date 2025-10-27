2 arrests made in San Diego Police underage drinking operation

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were arrested and 21 people were contacted by the San Diego Police Department's Vice Unit during a "Shoulder Tap" operation, targeting adults who purchase alcohol for minors, authorities announced Monday.

During the Oct. 19 operation, two people solicited for alcoholic beverages furnished alcohol to minors in San Diego, police said.

"Underage drinking harms our community," SDPD Vice Lt. Daniel Hall said in a statement. "Conducting these operations allows us to help reduce underage drinking and increase public safety."

Shoulder Tap operations are conducted with a minor who stands outside of a liquor or convenience store and asks customers to buy them alcohol under the direct supervision of law enforcement, police said. The minor also states they are underage and cannot purchase the alcohol.

"ABC conducts these operations to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth," Alcoholic Beverage Control Director Paul Tupy said in a statement. "We can increase the quality of life in our communities and reduce DUIs by preventing underage drinking."

Adults who purchase alcohol for an underage person can be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor, with a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service, the department stated.

People under the age of 21 have a much higher risk of being involved in a crash than older drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. About 25% of fatal crashes involve underage drinking, according to the agency.

Funding for the operation was provided by a grant from ABC through the department's Alcohol Policing Partnership program.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.