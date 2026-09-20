2 arrested in Valley Center home invasion with help from license plate cameras

VALLEY CENTER (CNS) - A home invasion robbery in Valley Center early Saturday led to the arrest of a man and woman who were also suspected of using a stolen car, authorities said.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office's Valley Center substation were dispatched at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday to a call of a home invasion robbery in the 31000 block of Willow View Lane.

"As the result of the investigation, deputies learned Niquoia Thurber and Adam Wilson allegedly drove a stolen vehicle to a house in Valley Center, with the intent of taking personal property from the home," SDSO Sgt. John Johnson said. "After forcing entry into the home, Wilson allegedly threatened the residents with both a handgun and a machete so that Wilson could take the victim's property. Wilson and Niquoia left the home with the victim's property," he added.

After a lengthy search of the area, Wilson, 28, was apprehended in the 13000 block of West Oak Glen about a mile away from the home, Johnson said. Several hours later, Thurber, 53, was observed in the alleged stolen vehicle by sheriff's deputies in the same area, where she was arrested.

"Weapons and the victim's personal property were recovered at the time of the arrest," Johnson said. "In this case, the ALPR (Automated License Plate Reader) system was used in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle and its possible direction of travel."

Wilson and Thurber were booked into the Vista Detention Facility on Saturday on suspicion of three counts of armed robbery and conspiracy. Wilson was also booked on suspicion of burglary and misdemeanor exhibiting a firearm. Thurber was also booked on one count of auto theft and two misdemeanor charges including contempt of court and drug possession. They were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Vista Superior Court.

"All suspects in this case are in custody and there is no threat to the public safety," Johnson said.

The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case was urged to contact the Valley Center substation at 760-473-0313. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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