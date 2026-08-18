19-year-old suspect in deadly Grantville shooting arrested in Bay Area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 19-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting a man the same age in Grantville two months ago was arrested Monday in Northern California.

Members of a federal fugitive task force took Nasir Hampton into custody in the 24100 block of Amador Street in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Hampton allegedly gunned down Deandre Towers outside an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Alvarado Canyon Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. on June 12.

Patrol officers responding to a 911 call about the shooting found evidence of gunfire at the residential complex near the Grantville Trolley Station but did not locate a victim, SDPD acting Lt. Chris Leahy said.

At about the same time, police personnel investigating a traffic accident in the 6900 block of Mission Gorge Road found Towers in a passenger seat of a vehicle involved in the crash.

"The driver, who was not injured, told officers he had transported the victim from the Union Grantville apartments and was attempting to take him to a hospital (when) the collision occurred," Leahy said.

Paramedics took Towers to a trauma center, where he was pronounced dead.

Hampton was booked into Alameda County Jail pending extradition to San Diego to stand trial, Leahy said.

Police have not disclosed a suspected motive for the deadly shooting.

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