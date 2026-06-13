19-year-old fatally shot at Grantville apartment complex; suspect at large

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — An altercation at a Grantville apartment complex led to the shooting death of a 19-year-old man, authorities said Saturday.

Officers responded at 10:23 p.m. Friday to the Union Grantville apartment complex in the 4500 block of Alvarado Canyon Road, adjacent to the Grantville Trolley station, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"Responding officers arrived at the scene and located evidence of a shooting, however, no victim was found at that location,'' police said. "At the same time officers were investigating, a separate 911 call reported a single-vehicle collision in the 6900 block of Mission Gorge Road."

When officers responded to the collision scene, they found a 19-year-old man in the backseat of the vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The driver, who was not injured, told officers he was attempting to take the victim from the Union Grantville apartments to a hospital before the collision occurred.

Paramedics took the victim to a local trauma center, where he died, police said.

The SDPD Homicide Unit has assumed responsibility for the investigation. Detectives were processing the scene and working to identify and interview witnesses to determine the sequence of events leading up to the shooting. Initial information gathered at the scene indicated that a physical altercation preceded the shooting, investigators said.

The victim has been identified but his name will not be released yet. Police did not release suspect information.

Trolley service has not been impacted, but the parking lot at the Grantville Trolley Station was expected to remain closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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