19-year-old arrested for murder of San Marcos teen

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 19-year-old man was recently arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in San Marcos earlier this year, officials said Tuesday.

Adrian Francisco Ramirez, a resident of San Marcos, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Friday. He has been charged with one count of murder.

The investigation began on May 15 when Palomar Hospital reported a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the upper body. San Diego Sheriff's Deputies arrived shortly after and learned the victim, identified as Isaac Shekhayem, had been transported to the hospital by two companions.

Detectives determined the shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. while Shekhayem and others were in the parking lot of a business center on Los Vallecitos Blvd. An unknown vehicle pulled up, and a suspect exited the car, opening fire and striking Shekhayem in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

An autopsy conducted two days later found the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head, ruling the manner of death a homicide, sheriff said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident and urge anyone with information to contact the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.