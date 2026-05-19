19 suspected migrants arrested in drainage tunnel system near border

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents arrested 19 migrants, including two previously deported brothers with drug trafficking convictions, after spotting them hiding in a drainage tunnel system near the U.S.-Mexican border, officials announced Tuesday.

The arrests occurred at about 10:40 p.m. May 4 near San Diego. Agents using a remote video surveillance system observed suspicious activity near the tunnels and responded to the location, where they encountered the group allegedly entering the country illegally, according to CBP officials.

Among those taken into custody were Raudel Carrillo-Padilla, 35, and Ivan Carrillo-Padilla, 31. Both brothers were previously deported to Mexico following 2017 convictions in Yreka, California, for possession, transport and intent to sell methamphetamine. Ivan Carrillo-Padilla faced a subsequent deportation after a 2019 drug-related interdiction arrest in Eugene, Oregon.

The arrested group consisted of 16 adults and three unaccompanied children, the agency reported. Following the initial apprehensions, the San Diego Sector Tunnel Team responded to clear the drainage system and confirm no other individuals remained hidden inside.

All 19 people were transported to the Chula Vista Station for processing. Authorities said they will face either removal proceedings or federal criminal prosecution.

"These smuggling attempts are not only dangerous, but they also involve individuals who pose a threat to public safety," San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Justin De La Torre said in a statement. "Thanks to the vigilance of our agents and the effective use of surveillance technology, this group ... was apprehended before (they) could move further into our communities. If you try to illegally cross our border, we will catch you and arrest you."

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