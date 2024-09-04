18-year-old victim in fatal shooting near Chicano Park identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The identity of an 18-year-old man who was shot to death near Chicano Park Sunday was released Wednesday, the San Diego Police Department said.

The shooting victim was identified as Juan Carlos Porter, of National City, according to an SDPD statement.

On Sunday, officers responded to three separate reports of gunfire around 12:12 a.m., 1:08 a.m. and 2:06 a.m. in the Chicano Park area at the southbound Interstate 5 on-ramp from Logan Avenue, according to the SDPD statement.

"At approximately 2:10 a.m. Sunday, a vehicle containing several men pulled into Paradise Valley Hospital. The occupants flagged down a San Diego police officer, who was at the hospital on an unrelated call," the department said in a statement. "The men directed the officer to an occupant of the car who had been shot."

The victim was taken inside the hospital, where he died shortly afterward, police said.

Officers found multiple cartridge casings and a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire several times, according to the statement.

A possible motive for the shooting was unclear, and a suspect description was unavailable.

SDPD detectives were trying Wednesday to find video surveillance footage of the shooting.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

