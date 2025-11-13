18-year-old suspected of weapons violation in Poway sought by authorities

POWAY (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's assistance Wednesday in locating an 18-year-old man suspected of multiple weapons violations.

Deputies from the Poway Sheriff's Station have begun searching for Cameron Johnson, 18, who is believed not to be a threat to the public, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials said they have no reason to believe Johnson is still armed.

The incident began Tuesday afternoon when authorities received multiple calls about a man shooting a rifle in an open field near Hidden Valley Drive and Birch Lane in Poway.

When deputies arrived, they contacted Johnson, who was dressed in military-style fatigues. During the investigation, deputies found "an unserialized rifle in the nearby brush. At this point, Johnson ran from deputies into an area with dense vegetation," the department said.

"Despite an hours-long search involving deputies, Sheriff's ASTREA (helicopter) and Sheriff's K-9s, Johnson was not located."

Authorities then obtained a search warrant for Johnson's home, finding additional unserialized firearm parts and body armor, the department added.

Johnson is wanted for negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of an unserialized assault rifle, and violation of a Gun Violence Restraining Order (GVRO).

Anyone with information regarding Johnson's whereabouts was urged to call the San Diego Sheriff's Office at 858-868-3200.