Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

18-year-old man killed in SR-163 crash identified as NAS North Island-based sailor

california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
California Highway Patrol
california_highway_patrol_chp_logo_door.jpg
Posted at 6:33 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 09:33:44-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday released the name of an 18-year-old Navy man from Riverside County who was killed last weekend in a predawn car crash on state Route 163 near Mission Valley.

Tyjuan Mayfield of Perris was heading south through Linda Vista at about 4 a.m. Sunday when the Nissan Maxima he was driving veered off the freeway north of Friars Road, went up an embankment, struck a tree and overturned, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office and California Highway Patrol

Mayfield, who was stationed at Naval Air Station North Island, was ejected from the sedan and died at the scene of the accident, officials said.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!