SAN DIEGO (CNS) — At least one person was killed when a vehicle rolled over on the Dean E. Beattie Memorial Highway (163) in San Diego.

The crash was reported at 4:19 a.m. on the southbound 163 north of northbound Friars Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A witness told the CHP a vehicle was on its roof. The Medical Examiner was summoned to the scene and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional details were not available.