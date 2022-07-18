17-year-old teen airlifted to hospital after shooting in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – The Oceanside Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy injured in Oceanside on Sunday.

Police said they received multiple calls about shots heard fired from the area of 1300 North Pacific Street at 11:28 p.m. Officers responded and blocked the intersections to prevent the potential suspects from fleeing.

Officers found a car with two teenage girls and five teenage boys inside, attempting to leave the area and seeing "open alcohol containers" inside the vehicle, OPD said. The teens were detained, and after searching the car, officers found a loaded ghost gun inside.

A short time later, OPD received a call about a gunshot victim near the intersection of Harbor Drive and San Rafael Drive. Officers arrived and found the 17-year-old teen with a gunshot wound on his back. He was flown to the hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information about the case is asked to call Oceanside Police Department Investigations at 760-435-4580 or the anonymous tip line at 760-435-4730.