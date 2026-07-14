17-year-old girl identified as victim in deadly Encinitas collision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 17-year-old girl was identified by authorities as the pedestrian struck and killed by a car in Encinitas last week.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Seraphina Rose Fadick died following the crash in the 2700 block of El Camino Del Norte on the evening of July 10.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, a 2025 Nissan Z was traveling west on El Camino Del Norte as the teen was crossing the street when the collision occurred.

Fadick was pronounced dead at the scene, and sheriff’s officials said the Nissan driver remained at the scene after the crash.

Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash, sheriff’s officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.