NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) — A 16-year-old girl in Sweetwater says she was attacked by a young man who tried to sexually assault her.

Police on Wednesday are still searching for the suspect and trying to piece together what happened.

Many of the neighbors ABC10 News spoke to said they had no idea it happened right outside of their door. Many of them said that on Tuesday they came outside to see cops lined up all across Prospect Street.

Wednesday, investigators are still walking the neighborhood, going door to door to try to figure out who this attacker was and what exactly happened.

Tuesday around 3 pm investigators with the San Diego Sheriff's Department said a 16-year-old girl was walking down this street when she was tackled twice by a man who was caught on surveillance video.

Investigators believe he is Hispanic, 5'11", and around 18 years old.

“At this point, we believe it was just a random act," shares Lieutenant Kevin Ralph. "It was just a crime of opportunity, we believe.”

Lieutenant Ralph says the suspect tried to sexually assault the young girl but was stopped by a good Samaritan who was driving by and saw her trying to fight him off.

“I was a little bit shocked and surprised," shares neighbor Socratex Augustin. "Because I just moved here, I didn’t know that such things could happen in this neighborhood.”

Neighbors in the area say that while they did not see what happened, some cameras did get shots of the suspect fleeing the scene as he headed towards a local gas station.

As for the girl, detectives say it is not known where she was going or where she was coming from.

“It doesn’t really shock me that some things do happen around here," says neighbor Juan San Miguel.

Investigators on Wednesday are still trying to figure out who the suspect is and why he did what he did.

“I guess I am not really shocked at anything anymore," San Miguel shared. "There are so many shootings and people who do violent things.”

The Sheriff's Department could not release details as to the girl's injuries or if she lived in the area. They say cases like her's are rare.

“It’s not a common occurrence," explains Lieutenant Ralph. "And it’s not a part of any series that we are aware of at this point.”

Lieutenant Ralph also said the suspect took the girl's phone. Right now they do not believe there was a motive for him in doing so.

If you see someone who looks like the suspect, you are asked to call 911.