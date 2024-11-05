Measure G: Voters to decide on countywide half-cent sales tax for transit improvements

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - County voters Tuesday will decide whether to approve a half-cent sales tax increase intended to fund transit projects, road and highway repairs and transportation maintenance.

Measure G, which requires a simple majority to pass, would approve spending the sales-tax proceeds on a number of transit-related operations.

The funds would be divided by:

-- 50% to capital projects related to transit

-- 27% toward capital projects related to road and highway traffic flow and commuter safety

-- 12% on transit operations for the Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District

-- 7% for streets, road maintenance and active transportation

-- 2% on rail transit-related repairs, rehabilitation and replacement

-- No more than 2% on general administration

The measure would also create an oversight committee intended to ensure the tax proceeds are spent as outlined in the measure.

Supporters say Measure G will generate $350 million annually for projects that will improve safety by repairing aging, deteriorating infrastructure, and reduce traffic by funding rapid transit projects. Reducing car commutes and encouraging more people to take public transportation will also lead to air quality improvements and other environmental benefits, supporters say.

A full list of Measure G's supporters can be found at https://www.letsgosd.org/endorsements/.

But opponents say the tax increase will hurt residents already burdened by the high costs of living in San Diego County and that two-thirds of the funding will support public transit projects that are less suitable for county residents than highway-related projects.

Opponents also say SANDAG -- which has weathered controversies over the years regarding its practices and management -- does not have a good track record and has failed to come through on transportation improvement promises in the past.

Measure G proponents have said the oversight committee created by the measure will conduct annual audits and it can refer individuals for criminal prosecution if funds are misused.

Among those opposing Measure G are County Supervisor Jim Desmond, 75th Assembly District candidate Carl DeMaio, and Haney Hong, president and CEO of the San Diego County Taxpayers Association.

A similar half-cent sales tax increase for county transportation initiatives failed in 2016. That measure garnered 58% approval but required a two-thirds majority, unlike Measure G, which only needs a simple majority because it is a citizens initiative.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.