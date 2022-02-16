$15K in items stolen in Kearny Mesa roller skate shop burglary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Surreal surveillance video at Sin City Skates captured something that's very troubling to owner Kelly Timm.

"Unfortunately, about 2:30 in the morning, Monday morning, people came and broke in our shop,” Timm said.

The shop on Clairemont Mesa Boulevard has been open for 16 years; never once having this happen to them.

"They were in and out in six minutes. Came in with trash cans and just kind of cleaned us out; took a lot,” Timm said. "Tons of our pads, our expensive, you know, good gear. They knew all of our bearings, and bearings are expensive. Wheels, parts some skates, some inline skates."

The shop's still figuring out what, in all, was taken. Timm estimates at least $15,000 in gear and laptops were stolen from their all-woman run shop.

"I was angry, I think, at first. But, disappointed. I feel like how people say you feel violated that someone would do that,” Timm said. "Anything hurts, you know, when you're a small business. But, like I said, luckily our community's going to help us through this."

But there's hope from this roller skate shop owner about finding what was stolen during this theft.

"I think what they stole is actually going to help us find it because it is specific to roller stakes. Some of these expensive Swiss bearings; it's really odd to have somebody walking around selling a 16-pack of roller skate bearings,” Timm said.

As they restock what was stolen, Timm has a message for those who decide to roll up on her business.

"You know, you hurt a small business and maybe you think you don't. And you can come in and steal stuff. But, we're not just going to write it off. I mean, I'm not a big corporation where I just write it off,” Timm said. “Like, we're upset. This is my business and my livelihood, and I do take it personal."

Timm is grateful for the community’s support following the burglary.

Timm said they have filed a police report.

She’s also grateful this didn’t happen with anyone at the shop and more wasn’t taken.