15 arrested in transit safety operation along Sprinter rail line

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities announced 15 arrests during a transit operation aimed at improving public safety along the North County Transit Sprinter rail line.

The Sheriff's Transit Enforcement Unit led a joint enforcement operation on Wednesday, with a focus centered on the Sprinter Train Right-of- Way, an expansive stretch of property spanning from Escondido to Oceanside, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The areas consist mainly of large fields and brush with recent illegal encampments occupied by criminal offenders, including individuals on active supervised probation and parole, sheriff's officials said.

The joint enforcement operation, comprised of TEU, Vista Patrol Station Gang Enforcement Team and Oceanside Police Department personnel, resulted in the removal of offenders and the enforcement of trespassing laws on transit property.

The arrests included arrests for multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants, narcotic-related, and trespassing arrests from NCTD property.

The sheriff's office said it will continue to work with partner agencies to monitor the area and ensure the long-term safety of North County Transit District properties and passengers.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.