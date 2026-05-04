14-year-old passenger dies in San Carlos single-vehicle crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 14-year-old girl died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in San Carlos after the car she was riding in hit a pedestrian and a tree, according to authorities.

San Diego Police Department officers and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel responded to a vehicle rescue on Navajo Road near Golfcrest Drive shortly after 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a department statement.

A 35-year-old woman was driving a 2017 Mazda 6 westbound in the 7500 block of Navajo Road when she drove up onto the north sidewalk, striking an 18-year-old male pedestrian and continued forward until hitting a tree in the Navajo Road divider, according to the SDPD.

The driver sustained a fractured right ankle. A 14-year old girl in a passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene. A 1-year-old boy passenger and an 8-year-old boy passenger were not injured, police said.

"The male pedestrian sustained a concussion and an avulsion to his left arm," the police statement said.

Twenty-five firefighting personnel from SDFRD, La Mesa Fire Department and El Cajon Fire Department responded to the crash, along with three ambulances and a rescue rig, according to SDFRD officials.

The identities of the people involved in the crash were not released.

Police did not say whether alcohol was involved. The SDPD Traffic Unit was investigating.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.