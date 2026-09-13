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14-year-old e-bike rider struck and killed by Tesla in Pacific Beach area

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SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 14-year-old boy riding an e-bike ran a red light and was fatally struck by a Tesla in Pacific Beach, authorities said Sunday.

The child was riding his Zooz e-bike northbound on Olney Street, entered the intersection at Balboa Avenue against the red light and was struck about 9:20 p.m. Saturday by a 2023 Tesla Model 3 westbound on Balboa Avenue, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the teenager to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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