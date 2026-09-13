14-year-old e-bike rider struck and killed by Tesla in Pacific Beach area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 14-year-old boy riding an e-bike ran a red light and was fatally struck by a Tesla in Pacific Beach, authorities said Sunday.

The child was riding his Zooz e-bike northbound on Olney Street, entered the intersection at Balboa Avenue against the red light and was struck about 9:20 p.m. Saturday by a 2023 Tesla Model 3 westbound on Balboa Avenue, the San Diego Police Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the teenager to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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