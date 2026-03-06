14-year-old boy suffers serious injuries in La Jolla e-bike crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 14-year-old boy suffered severe injuries Thursday when he crashed the electric bicycle he was riding in La Jolla.

The teen, who was wearing a safety helmet, was heading west in the 1700 block of Nautilus Street when he lost control of his two-wheeler and tumbled onto the roadway shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening trauma, including internal head bleeding and a fractured eye socket, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

