SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The California Highway Patrol deactivated the Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon after locating the missing teen from Imperial County.

13-year-old Raine Gonzalez was last seen on Dec 10, just nine days ago, in Brawley Imperial County, with 43-year-old Lorenzo Guerrero. They were both believed to be in a Silver Mercedes C230 with California license plate 5ZFS158.

