13 Rubio's stores closed in San Diego due to 'rising cost of doing business in California,' spokesperson says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Following its abrupt closures in El Dorado Hills and Folsom, 13 additional Rubio's Coastal Grill locations in San Diego are closing by the end of the day on Friday.

"...The closings were brought about by the rising cost of doing business in California. While painful, the store closures are a necessary step in our strategic long-term plan to position Rubio’s for success for years to come,” a spokesperson with Rubio's said in an email.

A spokesperson with Rubio's confirmed the following locations were closing:

Chula Vista Eastlake- 1480 Eastlake Pkwy Suite 901, Chula Vista, CA 91915

El Cajon- 419 Parkway Plaza, El Cajon, CA 92020

Escondido- 1485 E Valley Pkwy Suite A-6, Escondido, CA 92027

Kearny Mesa- 9187 Clairemont Mesa Blvd Suite 7, San Diego, CA 92123

La Jolla UCSD campus- 9500 Gillman Drive, Food Ct, La Jolla, CA 92093

La Jolla- 8935 Towne Centre Dr., Suite 100, San Diego, CA 92122

Sorrento Mesa- 9254 Scranton Rd, Ste 105, San Diego, CA 92121

San Marcos- 1158 W San Marcos Blvd suite a, San Marcos, CA 92078

Solana Beach- 437 Hwy 101 #117, Solana Beach, CA 92075

Torrey Highlands- 7835 Highlands Village Pl Suite D101, San Diego, CA 92129

Vista- 1711 University Drive, Suite 110. Vista, CA 92083

Naval Base San Diego - 2260 Callagan Hwy Bldg. 3187, San Diego, CA 92136

Pacific Beach- 910 Grand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109

The spokesperson said the chain restaurant decided to close 48 underperforming locations in California as of May 31 while keeping 86 locations open throughout California, Arizona and Nevada.