13 pets rescued from abandoned Vista apartment in multi-day operation

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Eleven dogs and two cats are safe after San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement conducted a four-day rescue effort at an abandoned apartment in Vista.

The rescue began after the property’s landlord contacted authorities, reporting that the tenant had not been seen for several weeks. With assistance from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, officers entered the two-bedroom apartment Wednesday and discovered dogs living in hoarding-like conditions, according to the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS).

Rescue crews described the scene as “extremely challenging,” with trash and debris piled floor to ceiling. The dogs had created tunnels to navigate the cluttered apartment, and many were found hiding under furniture and beds. The rescue required additional staff, large dumpsters, and extensive cleaning over several days, the SDHS said.

The rescued dogs — mostly small breeds including Pomeranians and Chihuahuas — were found in poor health, suffering from flea infestations, skin issues and overgrown nails. All 13 animals are now receiving medical treatment at the Humane Society’s Oceanside Campus and have been placed under emergency boarding status as the investigation continues.

“This is a heartbreaking case, but we are grateful these animals are finally safe,” said Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Jace Huggins. “Sadly, situations like this happen when pet owners become overwhelmed or face personal challenges. If you or someone you know is struggling to care for pets, please reach out for help before it gets out of control.”

Humane Officers are continuing to monitor the property using traps and cameras to ensure no animals remain inside.

The rescue comes as the SDHS is experiencing record levels of dog intake. With the addition of the Vista animals, the organization is now caring for 792 dogs. SDHS is urging the public to adopt in order to create space and provide care for animals in need.

As part of the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters campaign, adoption fees for adult dogs and cats are reduced to $50 through Oct. 15. Adoptions are available at the Humane Society’s campuses in El Cajon, Escondido, Oceanside and San Diego, Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the San Diego Humane Society's adoption page.