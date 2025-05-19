11 undocumented migrants apprehended in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The U.S. Coast Guard says it, along with other agencies, apprehended 11 undocumented migrants in the San Diego Bay on Sunday.

According to the Coast Guard's press release, crewmembers of the Coast Guard Cutter Haddock saw two pleasure crafts crossing the maritime boundary line that appeared to be human smuggling vessels.

The Haddock stopped the two vessels, and another Coast Guard boat crew was launched to keep them in the San Diego Bay, the military branch says.

The first vessel dropped off four migrants near the Ammo Pier at Naval Air Station North Island, where Navy security and Border Patrol agents apprehended them, the release states. This happened north of the Zuniga Jetty.

Guardsmen on the Haddock then intercepted that vessel and detained a migrant. Meanwhile, guardsmen from Station San Diego interdicted the second vessel, which had six migrants aboard.

The Coast Guard says all 11 men, who say they're from Mexico, are in U.S. Border Patrol custody.