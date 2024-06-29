11 sentenced in alleged Antifa counter protests in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The judge on Friday sentenced all 11 defendants for the 2021 Pacific Beach counter-protest that turned violent.

The San Diego District Attorney is saying the case is now closed.

A so-called Patriot March was taking place on Jan. 9, just days after the insurrection at the Capitol.

Prosecutors say the group Antifa, which are self-described “anti fascists," showed up with pepper spray, baseball bats and tasers, causing injuries to several people there.

Eight defendants faced a judge Friday, all getting jail time.

The defendant that prosecutors deemed the most violent, Bryan Cortez Lightfoot, got two years in prison.

Lightfoot apologized before his sentence and showed remorse.

The alleged leader, Jeremy Johnathan White, has now been sentenced to two years in state prison.

His friend told ABC 10News that he believes White is a man of moral integrity and will continue protesting.

“I think it's a sad day for the American justice system that people who decide on their own free will to come out and fight for their communities and fight for disenfranchised people can now be lumped together in some BS conspiracy charge as if they are mafia members or some sort of organized crime,” said Kyle Eleveld.

Several defendants following Lightfoot spoke on their behalf, apologizing to the victims of the riots.

The judge appreciated their remorse but stood firm on his belief that violence and rage should not be the result of political bias.