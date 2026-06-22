10Talks: California Attorney General Rob Bonta talks plastics crisis

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — California Attorney General Rob Bonta joined us for 10Talks. We are talking about the plastics crisis here in California.

There are already 400 million tons of plastic waste generated globally every year, and only 5 to 6% is recycled. Same in California, 5% currently, 95% polluting our rivers, our oceans, bays, and our air.

"In short, my kids and our collective future, I wanted to help fight for a future where we're not drowning and being suffocated by and being strangled by plastic," Bonta said.

"The global plastic pollution crisis is everywhere from our deepest oceans to our highest peaks. It's hurting our wildlife. It's on our beaches and rivers and in our environment. It's in our bodies. It's in our drinking water. It is everywhere."

Watch the full podcast in the player below: