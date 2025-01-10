10News Wake Up Call: Windy conditions persist in San Diego as LA fires death toll rises

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The death toll from the Los Angeles wildfires grew overnight, and there's a new estimate on the economic damages the devastating natural disaster created. Meanwhile, in San Diego County, fire crews from Cal Fire and San Diego Fire and Rescue are prepared to respond at a moment's notice should a fire spark here amid the windy conditions.

As windy conditions persist in San Diego County, San Diego Gas & Electric has cut power off for more than 6,700 customers Friday morning amid the elevated fire risk for the area.

Most of the outages are centered around Julian and Live Oak Springs.

Below, you'll find the latest map for the public safety power shutoff (red indicates active outages, while areas in yellow could be added later today):

ABC 10News SDG&E's public safety power shutoff map for Friday, Jan. 10, 2025.

SDG&E estimates roughly 68,000 customers could be impacted. Find the latest numbers on the utility company's website here.

Overnight, we got a reminder of just how powerful the winds can be during a Red Flag Warning.

Just before midnight, a semi-truck was blown over on westbound I-8 in Campo. The driver was OK, and a tow truck was able to pull the empty Amazon big rig back onto its wheels in about an hour.

Windy conditions are forecast to persist throughout the day, with a High Wind Warning in effect for the mountain and inland communities until 2 p.m., while the Red Flag Warning is active until 6 p.m.

(SCRIPPS NEWS) — Officials confirmed late Thursday that 10 people have died from the massive wildfires that have swept the Los Angeles area this week.

Authorities cautioned that the death toll may be higher as responders have not been able to comb some of the hardest-hit areas.

The announcement comes as firefighters are starting to get the upper hand on several major fires, most notably the Palisades Fire, which has impacted the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, and the Eaton Fire, which has impacted Pasadena.

Combined, the two fires have destroyed over 10,000 structures. The Palisades Fire is considered the largest in Los Angeles County history.

ABC 10News brought you the latest updates from the Los Angeles wildfires, including the estimated economic loss, during our 5 a.m. show:

As the Los Angeles wildfires displaced tens of thousands of residents, San Diego hotels have opened their doors to help, offering discounted rates.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office confirmed with ABC 10News that 180,000 residents have been displaced by the wildfires as of Thursday morning.

According to the San Diego Tourism Authority, more than two dozen hotels across San Diego came together on Thursday to offer assistance to Los Angeles evacuees, and both the Tourism Authority and San Diego Lodging Association put the list of hotels together and published it online.

Watch ABC 10News reporter Dani Miskell's full story below:

To see the list of San Diego hotels offering assistance to LA wildfire victims, visit The San Diego Tourism Authority website or The San Diego Lodging Association's website.

This weekend, a Holocaust memorial exhibit opens in La Jolla. It's the third stop in the San Diego area for the "Ruth: Remember Us The Holocaust" traveling exhibit.

ABC 10News anchor Jared Aarons has covered this exhibit since it first opened in 2020 in Chula Vista. The curator, Sandy Scheller, is pushing to create a permanent Holocaust memorial and museum in San Diego.

Aarons follows through to see how the traveling exhibit has evolved and what its plans are for the future.

