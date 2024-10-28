10News Wake Up Call: Monday, Oct. 28

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News brings you the latest headlines and local microclimate forecasts to start your day on the right foot.

TODAY'S TOP STORY:

On Monday morning, Mayor Todd Gloria and other City of San Diego leaders will unveil a plan to expand the capacity of homeless shelters.

According to a news release from the mayor’s office, city leaders will announce an increase to the number of beds within the city’s shelter system.

The mayor’s office added, “Details will also be provided about a new homelessness diversion initiative …”

By the end of this year, the city was supposed to lose more than 600 shelter beds at Golden Hall and Paul Mirabile Center at Father Joe’s Villages.

In early October, the San Diego City Council passed a short-term action plan to increase space, with solutions such as expanding Safe Sleeping sites and parking lots, and putting some unhoused individuals in hotel rooms.

A press conference on the new plan is slated to take place at the Veterans Village of San Diego at 9 a.m.

BREAKING OVERNIGHT:

A chaotic fight in National City sent a teenage girl to the hospital late Sunday.

National City Police told the ABC 10News Breaking News Tracker that officers were called to the 200 block of Highland Avenue, near E. Division Street, at around 11:30 p.m. because of a fight involving two men outside of a liquor store.

According to witnesses, a 14-year-old girl tried to break up the brawl, but she was then attacked by several people.

Responding officers arrived to find the girl unconscious on the ground. She was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment.

No arrests in the incident were made.

TRAFFIC:

CONSUMER:

One San Diego neighborhood has been experiencing a rash of thefts of a specific type of vehicle.

According to San Diego Police, up to 25 Toyota Tacoma trucks have been stolen in the Mid-City area since May.

In March, ABC 10News reported on Toyota TRD wheels and tires being stolen across San Diego County.

Then, in May, Toyota Tacoma tailgates were being targeted by thieves, with replacement costs reaching thousands of dollars.

An SDPD official said 17 of the 25 Tacomas that were reported stolen “had crossed into Mexico.”

WE FOLLOW THROUGH:

San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond claims the federal government is “playing politics” when it comes to migrants entering the U.S.

In an interview last week, Desmond told ABC 10News the government is transferring asylum-seeking migrants out of San Diego to avoid the optics before Election Day.

Full story:

